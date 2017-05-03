Oh No...What Have They Done To This Jaguar E-Type?

Believe it or not, the owner of this heavily customized Viper Red 1968 Jaguar E-Type (called XK-E in America at the time) is asking for $80,000 (£61,972).
We're not entirely sure what this thing is supposed to be. Perhaps a sort of half E-Type dragster, half Bond(o) car. We do know that it sort of looks like a whale shark and that sheet metal was used for all the body mods.
According to the eBay ad, while features such the windshield are stock, others like this car's 2004 Ford Taurus -no comment- headlights are not. The car has also had multiple engines installed throughout its life cycle, starting with a 302 Ford engine, followed by 500ci 671 Cadillac unit and finally a tuned 1990 Chevy TPI 350 engine with just 600 miles (969 km) on it.
Then of course there's the big elephant in the room, which is the exterior. The owner of the car started modifying it by removing the roof and putting in a 1974 Cadillac rear frame. Later on, he installed Dolphin gauges, a Hurst gate shifter, added the Datsun 240Z seats and an Alpine radio, among others.
Also worth mentioning is that what look like side pipes are actually water lines, which come with an electric water pump that improves flow through the aluminum radiator.