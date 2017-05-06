One-Off Rosso Dino Orange Ferrari Enzo Costs $3.7 Million

The world’s only Ferrari Enzo painted in Rosso Dino, a unique Orange shade offered by the company, has just been listed for sale courtesy of Ferrari of Newport Beach with an asking price of $3.7 million.
This particular Enzo is a 2003 example and was commissioned by the original owner to be painted in Rosso Dino, a color that long sat dormant in Ferrari’s catalogue. In the 14 years since, it has been driven 3,611 miles and has only ever had one owner.
Beyond the obvious orange hues that the paint has, it also has a slight red tinge and to the untrained eye, it may simply look like any other red Enzo through a screen but in person, looks worlds apart for the marque’s most famous color, Rosso Corsa.
The seller says that the car has been well looked after by the original owner and based on the images, it barely looks used. The engine appears almost untouched and free of any dirt or grim. The interior looks equally as well kept with freshly conditioned black leather seats, beautifully looking carbon fiber and milled aluminum.
As with every other Enzo, the supercar is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine delivering 651 hp at 7,800 rpm and 485 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm.