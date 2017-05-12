Opel Adam Black Jack Does Its Best Bumblebee Impression

European customers looking for a fashion-forward supermini have plenty of options at their disposal, from the retro Mini and Fiat 500 to the avant-garde DS 3. General Motors wouldn't want them to forget about the Opel Adam, though.
Now that model has received a new option to make it even more stylish. Called the Black Jack, the special edition features a hood, roof, and wing mirrors murdered out in black.
“The Black Jack edition gives the already bold Adam face an almost teasing grin,” said Opel VP Peter Küspert. “In this outfit, it is exactly the right city car for a stylish and absolutely individual look."
The package can be ordered on the Adam S, Adam Rocks, and Adam Rocks S, and can be ordered with any of the available exterior paint options. But as pictured in yellow, it looks rather like a miniature version of the Camaro (also from GM) featured in the Transformers movies as the shape-shifting hero Bumblebee. Which isn't a bad thing, necessarily, just a humorous one.