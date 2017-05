Opel CEO Drives First Crosland X Off The Assembly Line In Zaragoza

PHOTO GALLERY

Unveiled earlier this year at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the new Opel Mokka X has entered production in Zaragoza, Spain.Joining the Corsa and Mokka X at the brand's biggest facility in Europe, the first unit of the subcompact SUV was driven by Opel's CEO, Karl-Thomas Neumann , off the assembly line.", Neumann commented, referring to the company's plan of launching 29 new models, from 2016 to 2020, including seven this year.Co-developed with PSA long before the French automotive giant grabbed the reins from General Motors , the Opel Crossland X sits right next to the Mokka X, and it's offered as a rival to the Renault Captur, with both models lacking the option of all-wheel drive.Order books have been open in Germany for almost two months, and the SUV can be had from just under €17,000 ($18,530), which makes it some €2,000 ($2,180) cheaper than the Mokka.Opel's car plant in Spain will be in charge of putting together the next generation Corsa , which will be based on a PSA architecture, starting at the end of 2019.