People Don't Trust Ride-Sharing Companies To Build Self-Driving Cars

According to a recently-published survey, very few people trust ride-sharing companies to build autonomous vehicles.
The study, conducted by INRIX Research, surveyed 5,054 drivers in the U.S., U.K, Germany, France and Italy and found that just 4 per cent of Americans trust the likes of Uber and Lyft to create self-driving cars, while internationally, less than four per cent responded positively.
By comparison, 27 per cent of U.S. residents surveyed trust technology giants such as Apple and Google to develop those technologies and 23 per cent trust traditional automakers.
These are figures that alter drastically internationally. In Germany, 2.8 times as many people trust carmakers to build autonomous cars compared to tech companies, while 1.5 as many drivers from Britain mirror these sentiments. A large proportion of British respondents, namely 34 percent, don't trust anyone to develop self-driving cars.
Another interesting but understandable finding from the survey is that consumers under the age of 44 have more trust in technology firms, whereas older people have more faith in traditional automakers to deliver safe autonomous cars.