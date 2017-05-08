Pick Up A BMW i8 Straight From The Factory And Save $7k

European delivery programs have to be one of the best-kept open secrets in the business. American customers can opt to from a number of manufacturers to pick up their new car direct from the factory and save enough to finance a European road trip and then some.
BMW is one of the automakers that offers such an initiative, but it hasn't until now included its electrified models. That's changing, though.
The BMW Blog reports that customers in the US can now opt for European delivery on the i8 and other iPerformance models (but not the i3), saving five percent off the purchase price and including a delivery experience at BMW Welt in Munich.
The new car is then available to drive all around Europe before being dropped off at any of 12 locations for shipping back Stateside and retrieval from the customer's local dealership. It even includes two weeks of free insurance as well as factory and museum tours.
With the program's expansion to include the i models having just taken effect a few weeks ago, the automaker's website has yet to be updated with the exact discount involved. But for reference, the savings can range from $1,655 for a 230i Coupe or X1 sDrive28i (MSRP: $33k) to $6,850 on an Alpina B7 ($137k).
The i8 starts slightly higher at $143,400, so you can expect a discount of over $7,000 – which could be enough to fund quite a nice European vacation for you and your significant other, and make for a memorable experience in the process.