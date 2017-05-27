Pick-up A Name For This Toyota: El Caminolla, Corollamino, Tacolla, Crapolla?

If you thought that transforming regular cars into pickup trucks was just for rendered kicks, then you haven't been spending enough time on Craigslist.
Jokes aside, this Toyota El Caminolla, Corollamino, Tacolla, or whatever you want to call it, which was brought to our attention by a Reddit user, is the real deal.
Even if we cannot tell you why it ended up looking like this, the mods are pretty clear and include the chopped off roof behind the C pillars, which makes room for the rear bed, and a custom rear windscreen.
Despite having an increased cargo space over a regular Toyota Corolla, the ute is more or less useless when the asphalt ends, as those aftermarket BBS rims and stock suspension won't allow it to go anywhere near the woods.