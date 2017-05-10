Pininfarina To Develop Modular Platform For Iranian Automaker

Famed Italian design house Pininfarina will expand beyond designing some of the industry’s best looking cars and develop a modular platform for Iranian automaker, Iran Khodro.
News about Pininfarina’s involvement in the project was confirmed in a press release which states Iran Khodro’s deal with the Mahindra & Mahindra owned design firm is worth 70 million euros ($76 million) over three years.
The agreement will see Pininfarina create a vehicle architecture capable of supporting at least four different vehicles, the first of which will be a mid-sized passenger car. It remains unclear if the company will have any involvement in the design of Iran Khodro’s next range of vehicles.
According to Pininfarina chief executive Silvio Pietro Angori, “The agreement with Iran Khodro represents another important step in the growth strategy of Pininfarina on markets of the new Silk Road and the Middle East. We are happy to contribute to the development of the Iranian Automotive industry through a very significant style and engineering program for our company".
Note: Pininfarina Sergio pictured below