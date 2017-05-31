Pipeline Explodes In Ukraine, Rains Down Debris On Nearby Cars

A handful of cars in the Ukraine were treated to a free mud and debris bath after a water pipeline exploded in Kiev earlier this week.
As you can see in the video, everything appears fine until the ground beneath the garbage cans begins to rise. Seconds later, there's a huge explosion as the water bursts to the surface sending pavement, bricks, and dirt raining down on several nearby vehicles.
The explosion caused a major mess as windows on both building and vehicles were destroyed. If that wasn't bad enough, there's now a huge crater where the parking lot used to be located.
According to Metro, officials in Kiev had been carrying out tests on the city's infrastructure. Apparently this particular pipeline hasn't been used in 37 years and most like it were only designed to last 25 years.
The sudden rush of water into the old pipeline was too much for it to handle so when the pressure rose high enough, it simply burst in speculator fashion. No one was hurt during the explosion but witnesses claim it sent water shooting up to seven stories high.