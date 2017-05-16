Polaris Slingshot Looks Like A Transformer On 22" Custom Wheels

Putting a set of massive 22" dual-tone Forgiato wheels on this Polaris Slingshot is proof that fun and style do go together on the road.
This wheel model is called the Sincro-ECL and is available in multiple colorways and sizes, ranging from 20" to 22", 24" and 26". In other words, if you want big wheels and you like this particular design, Forgiato has you covered.
Since the Slingshot is classified as a motorcycle, the rider and passenger can also match up their helmet design with the rims, which has to be a bonus when fitting custom wheels to this type of machine.
As for performance, the Slingshot is powered by a 2.4-liter Ecotec engine, pushing out 173 HP and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm) of torque. That probably wouldn't sound as impressive as it does had it not been for the Slingshot's dry weight of 1,666 lbs (756 kg).
In the end, this may not be as quick as a motorcycle, but it will definitely turn every head it encounters.