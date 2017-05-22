Porsche 911 GT3 Driver Overreacts, But Is Saved By Run-Off Area

While quick reactions are needed in order to get you out of trouble once your feel the rear end of your car kick out, trying to over-correct won't lead to anything good.
Here we have a perfect example of what a semi-bad day at the Nurburgring Nodschleife looks like. It could have obviously been worse had that GT3 smashed into the guardrail, although we can't imagine how the driver of the car could possibly feel good about himself.
As far as we can tell, that Porsche was approaching that initial left turn with a bit too much speed, not to mention the fact that he was way off the racing line and onto the grass.
Once he clipped the green, well, they don't call this place the "Green Hell" for nothing - the car started to wobble, forcing the driver to over-correct even after he got back onto the seemingly dry asphalt.
That's where it all went wrong again, as the 911 started spinning towards the guardrail at the bottom of the screen. Good thing that run-off area was filled with small stones, which are designed to generate as much frictional resistance as possible.