Porsche 911 With PDK Or Manual: What's Your Poison?

In a world where cars are getting faster, more efficient and safer, there's one thing enthusiasts keep talking about, and that is driver enjoyment.
This particular video from YouTuber Nick Murray touches on one particular aspect of driver enjoyment, specifically shifting gears, which some people still prefer to do, whereas others would rather let the car do all the thinking in this department.
On paper, comparing the dual-clutch PDK transmission in a Porsche 911 Carrera to the 7-speed manual gearbox in the Carrera 4S is a bit redundant seen as how the auto shifts quicker and is more economical.
As Murray points out (and demonstrates) the PDK can read your mind, sort of. For example, you can have your 911 in 6th gear, and once you drop the hammer, the gearbox will instantly shift down to 3rd, and do so in the blink of an eye.
In the end, he states the fact that it's quicker, easier to use, more efficient, has launch control and is better suited to turbos as some of the advantages you get with a PDK transmission.
With the manual, aside from the more accessible purchasing price, it's all about the involvement - although it's not without its quirks, according to the reviewer. He mentions the rev limiter for reverse gear, and the gear lockout system, among others, as things that some might appreciate, and others might not.