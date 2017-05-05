Porsche Announces Recall Of Over 50,000 Macans In The U.S.

Porsche has announced a voluntary recall affecting just over 50,000 Macan models in the United States manufactured between March 4, 2014 and April 14, 2017.
According to the manufacturer, there’s a chance that fine hairline cracks could appear on the filter flange of the fuel pump after an extended period of use. If cracks were to appear, Porsche says a small amount of fuel could seep out, therefore causing an odor and an increased risk of fire.
In total, there are 51,497 Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS and Macan Turbo models affected and Porsche has received no reports of incidents. Dealerships will inspect vehicles and seal or replace the flange if necessary.
This isn’t the first time the Macan has been recalled. In March, an estimated 17,871 were called back due to a glitch with the occupant detection sensor. In October 2016, 243 Macans were recalled after it was discovered that connecting link bushings on the front anti-roll bar could move out of the connecting link eyes, potentially resulting in sudden oversteer.