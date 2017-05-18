Porsche-Designed Superyacht Will Set You Back At least $13.2 Million

A couple of months ago, a yacht inspired by the Bugatti Chiron was unveiled. Unfortunately for many of the uber-rich, it’s quite small, especially if you were to plan bringing friends and family onto the vessel.
Thankfully, billionaire car enthusiasts and the impoverished one percent now have an alternative in the form of a superyacht designed in part by Studio F.A. Porsche. Baptizied the Dynamiq GTT 115, this superyacht is $13.2 million worth of pure opulence and absurd luxury.
Unlike the Chiron yacht which actually resembles the car, the GTT 115 shares no lineage with any other Porsche-designed products, let alone its cars. Nevertheless, it is a pretty impressive piece of kit and is offered with as many options as Porsche’s finest vehicles and, fittingly, none of them come cheap.
Take the ‘Sport Package’ for example. Priced at $278,000, it adorns the yacht with a special paint scheme, some carbon fiber and mahogany trim and an exercise bike, all for the price of a freshly-delivered McLaren 720S.
If you follow the link here to the online configurator, you’ll discover that some of the other options and packages cost significantly more than the automaker’s range-topping 911 variants.
Oh, the struggles of having more money than sense.