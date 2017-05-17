Porsche Goes Balls To The Wall In Latest Next-Gen 911 Tests

The Porsche 911 GT3 may have only just been facelifted but the carmaker has been developing an entirely new generation 911 for months now and recently, took a thinly disguised prototype to the Nurburgring.
While it’s difficult to know what variant 911 was testing, the engineer behind the wheel was clearly exploring the sports car’s performance potential, roaring through a number of high-speed corners and getting the rear-wheels loose in some turns. Evidently, Porsche wants to be the king of the ‘Ring.
Currently known as the 992-generation, the new car will be easier to distinguish from the current car thanks to its modified design that will include an overhauled rear end. By Porsche standards, that is. What this means is a new bumper, different tailpipe design and LED taillights that stretch the width of the rear.
Beneath the skin, the 992 could mark the first time that the entire 911 range uses turbocharged engines and that includes GT-branded models. It will be a sad day for enthusiasts but a good one for Porsche’s number crunches.