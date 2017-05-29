Porsche Has A Plan To Stop People From Flipping Their Cars For Profit

We all know that the second-hand market has proven to be a gold mine for owners of certain Porsche models but the company now wants to put a stop to this.
Porsche’s head of GT-models Andreas Preuninger doesn’t hide his feelings for the kind of customer who’ll flip a new Porsche for profit.
“I personally like to see my cars being used. That’s what we build them for. They are just too good to be left to stand and collect dust,” he said during an interview with Car&Driver.
“I don’t like this business of people buying our cars to make money on them. That was never our intention. The purpose of limiting a car is not for it to gain value. We don’t want to be laying money on each car’s roof when they run out of the factory.”
Preuninger also admitted that the decision to offer a manual gearbox in the new 911 GT3 pissed off some existing 911R owners who are worried that their cars will lose some of their value.
“When I said we’re not a hedge fund, I’m talking to those people who are yelling at us for offering the manual transmission similar to the R,” he said. “But if there are people wanting to buy cars like that, then as a company we should try to fulfill that, to meet that demand.”
Preventing customers from selling their cars for a profit is a hard task, but Preuninger has already found a way.
“We are monitoring very closely who is flipping cars,” he said. “We do not build too many cars and we know most of our customers well—we like to have a name for every car before we build it.
“If you’re flipping cars, then I think it’s understandable that you won’t get on the list for the next car if we have more demand than supply,” Preuninger concluded. “It’s not a punishment but a strategy: to supply the cars to the customers who will really use them. I think that’s just fair.”