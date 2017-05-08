Porsche Only Made 1,287 Of These 996 GT2s... And Now There's One Less

Among 911s, the GT2 is considered the ultimate. In the few instances that Porsche has offered them, they've combined the forced-induction muscle of the 911 Turbo with the hardcore approach of the GT3.
Nicknamed “the widowmaker,” all that power channeled to the rear wheels alone (with the engine all the way in the back) made it notoriously difficult to handle. And it looks like the owner of this particular example found that out the hard way.
What you're looking at is... well, used to be a 993-generation GT2. A 2003 model, it packed a 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat six good for 476 horsepower – which is still, over a decade later, more than any current 911 short of the GT3 or Turbo.
It was one of just 1,287 examples offered worldwide, which makes it almost as rare as the 1,270 examples of the Carrera GT offered. Nearly twice as rare, actually, when you take market allocations into account: there were only 303 GT2s sold in the US (between 2002 and 2005), compared to 604 Carrera GTs (2003-07).
Unfortunately this one, as you can see, has sustained what looks like rather heavy damage. Though we don't know exactly what happened to it, it would appear to have spun out, smacked something (like a wall or median) pretty hard on the passenger-side, and knocked off its rear bumper.
Reparable? Hard to say just from the photos and listing, but its remains are valued at just over $80,000 when other 996-gen GT2s have been known to sell for six figures easy. Here's hoping, at any rate.