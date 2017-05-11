Porsche Optimistic Next Hypercar Won't Be All-Electric

Although Porsche’s next-generation hypercar is unlikely to arrive any earlier than the middle of next decade, Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger has revealed his optimism that the car might not be all-electric.
When quizzed about how Porsche plans on topping the 918 Spyder in a wide-reaching interview with Car and Driver, Preuninger said that the firm isn’t currently developing a new hypercar but will eventually make one.
“To top it, I don’t know, but that’s hypothetical, as we don’t currently have any new hypercar in development—that we are openly discussing. That said, would it make sense to do another hybrid?” he asked.
According to Preuninger, Porsche being the company it is, needs to be a leader in vehicular propulsion and is planning to be with the upcoming Mission electric car. At this stage however, he isn’t sure it would make sense to create a purely electric hypercar.
“As a company, we have to do it [EV and hybrids], but maybe it doesn’t make sense to do it on a GT level. Not yet. If someone decides all motorsport would be all hybrid in the future, different story,” he said.
While Porsche’s next-generation hypercar is still a long time away, some exciting vehicles are being developed in the niche market, most notably the Aston Martin/Red Bull Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG Project One. A successor to the LaFerrari is also just three to five years away.