Porsche Says It Won't Make Any GT-Badged SUVs

The majority of supercars may come from dedicated manufacturers: marques like Lamborghini and McLaren that make nothing but supercars. So...

https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-4O-n0Qpe9T8/WQdReR1QaAI/AAAAAAAAbfY/QWVscm25Aw0T8QHsFnKqjiHG1-lDtyMfQCLcB/s72-c/discontinued-supercas.jpg