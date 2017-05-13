Porsche Unplugs Plans For A 911 Hybrid

Porsche recently celebrated the production of the millionth 911 but fans looking forward to a plug-in hybrid variant are out of luck.
A plug-in hybrid was expected to join the 911 lineup sometime after the next-generation model was launched but Porsche's head of 911 development recently told Car & Driver those plans have been axed.
As August Achleitner explained, the decision occurred last year as the company determined the model would face too many compromises including a heavy battery pack which would limit the car's dynamic capabilities. The model would also be expensive and not as profitable as more conventional variants. In the end, Achleitner simply says the "disadvantages outweighed the advantages."
Despite killing the 911 plug-in hybrid, the company isn't writing off eco-friendly vehicles altogether. The automaker is already developing the production version of the Mission E concept and it is slated to have a high-tech powertrain that consists of two electric motors and a large battery pack that enables the car to travel up to 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge.
