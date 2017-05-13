Prepare Your Senses For An Elmo-Wrapped 'Furarri'

Some people modify their vehicles so atrociously that it’s often difficult to know if they do it because they think it genuinely looks good or if they’re just messing around.
The following ‘Furarri’ is the perfect example of this and while we hope it’s just a joke, deep down, we think the owner is quite proud of the abomination.
The car appears to have started life out as a late 1990’s Audi Cabriolet but for some unknown and sickening reason, the owner has had almost the entire exterior covered in fluffy red carpet that looks like it’s been ripped straight off Elmo.
As if things couldn’t get any worse, the wheels and tire sidewalls have been painted gold, fake Cavallino center caps have been fitted and a paper Ferrari badge has been stuck on the front grille. The nose of the bonnet then reads ‘Furarri.’
We can’t begin to imagine what this Audi, sorry, Furarri, would look like after a day in the sun, let alone what would happen if it rained. Fortunately, if it were to rain, this despicable creation would probably be ruined.
H/T to Timothy!