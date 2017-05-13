Prior-Design Unveils PD1 Aero Kit For The McLaren 570S

Tuner Prior-Design has put together a full carbon aerodynamics kit for the McLaren 570S, while also adding a custom H&R suspension to go with a set of dual-spoke custom wheels.
The PD1 aero kit gives the 570S a more aggressive look thanks to side air intakes for the front bumper, side-blades, side skirts (with wings), fender attachments, rear diffuser, a rear wing and a roof scoop.
An exclusive interior redesign is also available upon request, with the tuner willing to go all out in terms of color and material customization.
The PD3CLForged custom wheels are made in-house by Prior-Design, as is the custom exhaust system.
As for performance, unless this thing is masking any hidden talents, its 570 PS and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) should allow it to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds, before maxing out at 328 km/h (204 mph).
Photos: JS CarShoot Photography