Production Jaguar I-Pace Filmed In Monaco Without Camo

We already knew the production-spec Jaguar I-Pace would remain faithful to the design of the concept but now we have confirmation that it will be virtually unchanged.
Last week, the British automaker was spotted filming a promotional video for its advanced all-electric crossover on parts of Monaco's famed Grand Prix circuit in the middle of the night, evidently in an attempt to avoid attention. Despite Jaguar's best attempts, the car was spotted near the Mirabeau Bas corner on the circuit.
Even though the video is low-resolution, the I-Pace in question looks identical to the concept that debuted at last year's Los Angeles Auto Show. It is even wearing the same shade of silver and is rolling on very similar wheels.
One of the most interesting things about the I-Pace's exterior design are its incredibly short front and rear overhangs. This has allowed the carmaker to maximize interior space, something customers should be very receptive of.
Power for the concept came from electric motors at both the front and rear axles, producing a combined 400 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The production car is expected to receive the same setup and should also receive the 90 kWh battery of the concept, allowing it to travel over 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge.