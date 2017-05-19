Qualcomm Creates A Road That Charges Your EV

Telecommunications company Qualcomm has engineered a road in Versailles, France that allows an EV’s battery to charge while driving.
The dynamic charging technology (DEVC) encapsulates 100 meters of road that has pads which transfer a charge to a vehicle’s batteries at up to 20 kilowatts while driving at highway speeds.
Explaining the technology in a statement, vice president and general manager of wireless charging for Qualcomm, Steve Pazol said “We are inventors. We are WEVC. This dynamic charging demonstration is the embodiment of this. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved.
“The combination of a global team of expert engineers and Qualcomm Halo technology, which covers all aspects of WEVC systems, irrespective of the magnetics used, has enabled us to really push the boundaries of the possible and outline our vision for future urban mobility,” Pazol said.
It remains unclear if we will see electrified roads like this being rolled out around the world in the near future, particularly due to the high costs of such technology. Nevertheless, it does perfectly highlight the rapid development of wireless charging.