Quench Your Supercar Thirst With The Italdesign ZeroUno

Don't worry if you forgot about Italdesign's ZeroUno, because the Italian company have just dropped a video announcing its on-road presence 'soon', to refresh our memory.
Part of their newly-launched brand - Italdesign Automobili Speciali, which will put five units of the ZeroUno on the roads before the end of the year, the high-end machine sounds delicious on the track.
However, despite its debut in Geneva, earlier this year, following an extensive teasing campaign, and the fact that it was approved for production many months ago, we still don't know anything about its specs. Nevertheless, these details will likely be announced before the end of the year, when the first units are expected to roll off the production line.
What we can tell you is that the ZeroUno uses a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, which was sourced from the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan, that it features enhanced track performance, and has a carbon fiber monocoque.
Italdesign will stay true to their coach-building pedigree and offer customers of the supercar numerous customization options, such as the exterior color, which will be specifically developed for each owner individually.