Range Rover Landmark Special Edition Joins The Evoque Family In UK

Celebrating six years of Evoque production in Halewood, with 600,000 units rolling off the assembly line, Range Rover has launched a new special edition version of their luxury compact SUV.
Christened the Range Rover Evoque Landmark, it can be had from £39,000 ($50,597) in the UK, and it will make its global debut at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, on May 10, when order books open up.
Available in either Moraine Blue, Yulong White, or Corris Grey, the special edition SUV also benefits from grey details on the grille, hood, fender vents, panoramic roof, tailgate lettering, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the dark grey accents continue, in the form of the brushed satin center console trim finishers, which are surrounded by the grained Ebony leather seats, with contrasting Light Lunar stitching, and a perforated mid-section.
Buyers will also get to enjoy the optional 10-inch InControl Touch Pro system, with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and apps such as Spotify, along with the Remote Premium app for smartphone or smart watch that lets users check the vehicle's location, lock status, and fuel level, and allows them to access the climate control.
Touch Pro Services are also part of the options list, offering real-time traffic mapping, satellite and street views, Live Apps sidebar with flight tracker, weather, news headlines, and others.