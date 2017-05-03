Range Rover Velar SVR Rocks The Track In Spy Film

Range Rover's contender to the likes of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV and Porsche Macan Turbo, the Velar SVR, has hit the Nurburgring.
It wears the same license plates as the previously scooped prototype, and while it continues to be wrapped in camouflage to hide the visual changes over the regular models, we get to hear its engine for the first time.
Land Rover has yet to release any details about it, but the high-performance SUV should adopt the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 from the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, where it churns out 575PS (567hp) and 700Nm (516lb-ft) of torque. Its naught to 100km/h (62mph) sprint time is expected to be close to the 4-second mark, while top speed could easily surpass 250km/h (155mph).
A tweaked chassis, new performance settings for the suspension, and better brakes are all part of the package, and will allow it to tackle corners at high speed with enough confidence.
The new Range Rover Velar SVR is expected to debut sometime next year, and will be significantly more expensive than the most affordable model that can be had from almost €56,500 ($61,580) in the German market.