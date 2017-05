Rare Lamborghini Sesto Elemento With Delivery Mileage Will Cost You $2.6 Million

PHOTO GALLERY

You'll have to book a hotel room in Dubai to see this Lamborghini Sesto Elemento in person, and have €2.4 million ($2.6 million) lying around to take it home.But it could be worth it for some, considering that despite turning 6 this year, this example comes with the delivery mileage, as the seller, which posted the ad on, claims.Add the fact that the Raging Bull only made 20 of these , and that the last one that changed hands at auction brought €3 million ($3.3 million) to the vendor, and it could turn out to be a good investment, just like other Lamborghini special supercars that came out in a very limited number.Despite being based on the defunct Gallardo , which was replaced by the Huracan, the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento tips the scales at just 999kg (2,202lbs). It uses the familiar 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 mill that sends 570PS (562hp) to the permanent all-wheel drive, thus allowing it to hit 100km/h (62mph) in just 2.5 seconds.