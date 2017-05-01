Rare Lamborghini Sesto Elemento With Delivery Mileage Will Cost You $2.6 Million

You'll have to book a hotel room in Dubai to see this Lamborghini Sesto Elemento in person, and have €2.4 million ($2.6 million) lying around to take it home.
But it could be worth it for some, considering that despite turning 6 this year, this example comes with the delivery mileage, as the seller, which posted the ad on JamesEdition, claims.
Add the fact that the Raging Bull only made 20 of these, and that the last one that changed hands at auction brought €3 million ($3.3 million) to the vendor, and it could turn out to be a good investment, just like other Lamborghini special supercars that came out in a very limited number.
Despite being based on the defunct Gallardo, which was replaced by the Huracan, the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento tips the scales at just 999kg (2,202lbs). It uses the familiar 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 mill that sends 570PS (562hp) to the permanent all-wheel drive, thus allowing it to hit 100km/h (62mph) in just 2.5 seconds.