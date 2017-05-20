Reckless Rider Lucky To Survive Crash Without Safety Gear

Here's what you might call the "perfect cocktail" of bad ideas when it comes to riding your motorcycle.
First, you're speeding as if you're trying to qualify for the next MotoGP race, and on top of that, the only thing you're wearing is a helmet, without any jacket, pads, gloves and so on.
The rider gets up and you can see him walking around in front of the dashcam car around the 1:35 min mark, and as you can see, he's wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, plus regular pants which were torn in the crash - you can definitely see some injuries.
As for what caused the crash, it was rider error. On one hand he was definitely moving through traffic a bit too fast, and then he fails to go around that car, clipping the right rear corner, and sending himself flying through the air.
One thing we can say with absolute certainty is that things would have been a lot worse if it wasn't for that helmet.