Red Pagani Huayra BC Delivered To Benny Caiola's Family

Another Pagani Huayra BC has just landed in the United States and this example is particularly special.
Received by Miller Motorcars, this Huayra BC is actually owned by a family member of the late Benny Cailoa, the Pagani collector who was the inspiration for the hardcore Huayra. Fittingly, this BC is unlike any other.
For starters, the hypercar is painted in a very special shade of red dubbed Rosso Dubai. Although these low-resolution images don’t show of the color in the best light, it is unlike most reds and from some angles, has a burnt orange tinge. Other distinctive touches include a racing stripe finished in Grigio Monaco and as with the finest Paganis, a number of elements bathed in the world’s finest carbon fiber.
Compared to the already-ferocious Huayra, the BC’s 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged AMG V12 engine has been upped to 789 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, Horacio Pagani and his team were able to shed 132 kg (291 lbs) over the standard car thanks to a selection of new lightweight components, including a titanium exhaust system and bespoke Brembo brakes.