Red Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Even Stands Out In Dubai

Ever since launching in 2013, Porsche 918 Spyder owners haven’t held back in speccing some seriously bright colors and distinctive liveries, but one of the rarest has to be red.
It may be popular for the LaFerrari, but just a handful of 918s are believed to be painted like this and the following example for sale from Deals on Wheels in Dubai, is particularly bold because its roof has been painted too and not left with its usual carbon finish.
As this Porsche 918 is equipped with the optional Weissach package, it includes new aerodynamic fins on the rear bumper and a set of lightweight wheels. As with every other 918, it also has Acid Green brake calipers and badges which, rather shockingly, somehow work quite nicely with the red paint.
The original owner of this 918 clearly had impeccable taste as the interior has been adorned in red leather across the seats, door panels and dashboard while carbon fiber is found on almost every other element. Inside and out, this 918 is special, seriously special.
The $1.6 million price is therefore quite reasonable.