Regulators Investigate Faulty Brakes On 2009 Nissan Murano

Safety regulators in the United States have launched a preliminary investigation into potentially faulty brakes in the 2009 Nissan Murano.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been 58 individual complaints about faulty brakes on the 2009 Murano.
These complaints state that after a heavy braking manoeuvre where the ABS is enabled, the brake pedal loses pressure with many owners claiming “the pedal going to the floor.” In some cases, drivers claim the fault meant they couldn’t stop within a desired distance, forcing them to go past red lights or stop signs. One crash and three injuries have been reported due to the fault.
At this stage, the NHTSA is evaluating the claims before an engineering analysis may be ordered. If this discovers the fault, a recall will be issued.
In a statement to AutoNews, Nissan North America representative Steve Yaeger said “Nissan is reviewing its data and, as always, will be working cooperatively with the regulators to answer their questions.”