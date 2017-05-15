Renault And Nissan Production Affected After Cyber Attack

Production at Nissan’s UK facility in Sunderland, plus a number of Renault facilities have been affected by the global cyber attack that has hit over 100 countries in recent days.
Renault announced on Saturday that its Sandouville plant in northwestern France was forced to stop production in an effort to prevent the spread of the attack that hit the automaker’s computer systems.
Additionally, Renault’s alliance partner Nissan was hit by the attack at its Sunderland facility, with far-reaching impacts on production of vehicles including the Nissan Qashqai and Infiniti Q30.
In a statement, a Renault UK spokesman said “Groupe Renault confirms it was impacted by the global cyber attack that began late on Friday May 12. It consists of a Ransomware virus. Proactive measures were taken immediately in order to stop the spread of the Virus and protect the group. A full diagnosis is in progress in order to put in place the appropriate solutions to resume operations."
The cyber attack, reportedly the largest of its kind in history, infects computers with ransomware that locks out all the files on a computer and asks for a ransom to be paid before they are unlocked.