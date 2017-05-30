Renault Scenic Family Graced With High-End Initiale Paris Versions

After applying a similar treatment to the Clio, Espace, Captur, and Koleos, Renault has made their Initiale Paris flavor available to the Scenic and Grand Scenic.
Both vehicles now benefit from the dark prune-hued metallic Amethyst Black finish, star-pattern grille, 'Initiale Paris' branding beneath the diamond logo, LED fog lamps with cornering function, and specific 20-inch rims.
Opening the door reveals the 'Initiale Paris' sill guards, black or grey-patterned 'Initiale Paris'-embossed full-grain Nappa leather upholstery, which was also applied to the steering wheel and gearshift lever, electrically-adjustable seats with heating and massage functions, and a specific color finish for the center console and around the infotainment system.
The new Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic Initiale Paris are based on the Intens equipment level, adding a premium Bose audio system, color head-up display and Easy Park Assist, among others.
Order books for both versions will open on June 7, and that's when customers will get to choose between a 130PS (128hp) gasoline engine, and two diesels, producing 130PS (128hp) and 160PS (158hp), respectively. Lesser variants will have to do with a manual gearbox, while the most powerful diesel unit is offered exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Prices in France start from €33,200 (equal to $37,098) for the Scenic Initiale Paris, and from €33,800 ($37,768) for the Grand Scenic Initiale Paris.