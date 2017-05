Renault Scenic Family Graced With High-End Initiale Paris Versions

PHOTO GALLERY

After applying a similar treatment to the Clio, Espace, Captur, and Koleos, Renault has made their Initiale Paris flavor available to the Scenic and Grand Scenic.Both vehicles now benefit from the dark prune-hued metallic Amethyst Black finish, star-pattern grille, 'Initiale Paris' branding beneath the diamond logo, LED fog lamps with cornering function, and specific 20-inch rims.Opening the door reveals the ' Initiale Paris ' sill guards, black or grey-patterned 'Initiale Paris'-embossed full-grain Nappa leather upholstery, which was also applied to the steering wheel and gearshift lever, electrically-adjustable seats with heating and massage functions, and a specific color finish for the center console and around the infotainment system.The new Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic Initiale Paris are based on the Intens equipment level, adding a premium Bose audio system, color head-up display and Easy Park Assist, among others.Order books for both versions will open on June 7, and that's when customers will get to choose between a 130PS (128hp) gasoline engine, and two diesels, producing 130PS (128hp) and 160PS (158hp), respectively. Lesser variants will have to do with a manual gearbox, while the most powerful diesel unit is offered exclusively with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.Prices in France start from €33,200 (equal to $37,098) for the Scenic Initiale Paris, and from €33,800 ($37,768) for the Grand Scenic Initiale Paris.