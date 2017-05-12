Revised 2018 Cadillac XTS Shows Its New Face In China

The first pictures of the facelifted 2018 Cadillac XTS have surfaced in China.
Posted by Autohome, the images reveal the full-size sedan will receive a new front fascia that is heavily inspired by newer models such as the CT6 and XT5. The changes are immediately noticeable and include a new grille, restyled headlights, and a revised bumper with larger air intakes.
The updated styling carries over to the rear as designers installed a new trunk which is flanked by L-shaped taillights. The rear license plate bracket also moves to the rear bumper, while the spoiler has been enlarged.
It remains unclear if the cabin will receive any styling tweaks but we'll likely see some technology updates at the very least.
Engine options could carryover and include a familiar 3.6-liter V6 that produces 304 hp (308 PS) and 264 lb-ft (357 Nm) of torque. There should also be a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 that develops 410 hp (415 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.
While the XTS has taken a back seat to the CT6, the model continues to be popular as GM Authority reports Cadillac sold 22,171 XTS' in the United States last year. The CT6, on the other hand, racked of sales of 9,169 units although the model was only on sale for part of the year.