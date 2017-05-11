RevoZport Goes Bananas With G63 And G65 Mods

As if there weren’t enough tuning kits for the Mercedes-AMG G63 and G63, RevoZport has just revealed its upgrade package for the G-Class models and as you’d expect, they’re far from subtle.
Visually, the boxy shape and aggressive appearance of the G63 and G65 models have been increased with wheel arches that extend 70 mm further out on each side than standard. The result is a G-Class that is 1,995 mm wide and scary enough to give supercar owners shivers.
Other modifications made to the AMG G-Class models include a custom front bumper with a bespoke lip spoiler and carbon fiber vents on the hood. RevoZport also says it has fitted a ‘water trap’ system to ensure that no water gets into the engine bay. Good idea. Exterior touches are completed with a roof spoiler, carbon fiber mirror caps and a carbon spare wheel cover.
RevoZport also offers a number of bespoke interior upgrades for the G63 and G63 including numerous carbon fiber components.
For customers that want some added power to complement the vehicles new looks, the tuner offers an ECU system and titanium exhaust which bumps G63 power to 650 hp while grunt from the G65 rises to 700 hp.