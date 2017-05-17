Rezvani's Entry-Level Beast Alpha Priced From $95,000, Instead Of Projected $200,000

Rezvani has just announced pricing for the 2018 Beast Alpha and compared to what the company said last year, its entry-level model is actually priced more reasonably.
When Rezvani debuted the model at last year’s LA Auto Show, it said it would cost $200,000 and be powered by a Honda-sourced 2.4-liter supercharged engine. Shortly after, the claimed starting price sat at $149,000 but now the company has confirmed the 2018 Beast Alpha will set back customers a minimum of $95,000.
It’s not clear why the sports car start-up has dropped the price so significantly in just a matter of months but it could be in part due to the powertrain. Initially, we were told the hardtop Beast would have a 500 hp Honda engine but now, the company’s website states that it instead uses a Rezvani/Cosworth 2.5-liter supercharged engine with 400 hp. That’s good enough for a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time of 3.5 seconds, slightly down on the 3.2 second claim of the Honda-powered model.
It is unknown if Rezvani has made any other changes since premiering the model in November but visually, the car looks identical. That means it retains the intriguing SideWinder doors, an insanely aggressive exterior and a cabin trimmed in black leather and alcantara.
Also offered alongside the standard Beast Alpha is the Beast Alpha X. Starting at $159,000, it is again powered by a Rezvani/Cosworth 2.5-liter supercharged engine but delivers 525 hp.