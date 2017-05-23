Rich Unemployed Aussie Beaches His Maserati And Plays Golf

When you think of a vehicle that's suited to driving along a sandy beach, you'll probably think about a large SUV or perhaps a radical off-roader like an Ariel Nomad, certainly not a Maserati sedan.
However, one man from Sydney's Camp Cove didn't think it would be a problem to drive his expensive Quattroporte onto the local beach without a care in the world. Even though it was stuck, he happily pulled out his golf clubs and started to hit balls into the ocean in a truly bizarre scene.
Bewildered residents called the police shortly after and the man was taken to the nearby St Vincents Hospital for assessment. The Maserati was towed and ultimately impounded alongside all of his possessions.
Speaking to The West, Italian tourist Taciane Ronsani said the man was happy to have purchased the Maserati second-hand for just $100,000.
“He was playing golf, and then he said he would dig his car out.... He was a nice guy... he wanted to have a chat. It was like something out of a movie scene,” she said.
Authorities have yet to reveal why the man decided to take his new Maserati to the beach but he may have been inspired by a fellow Sydney resident who beached his BMW X5 M in a similar scene a couple of months ago.