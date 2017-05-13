Rider Injured After Truck Slides And Flips Over In The Rain

Here's a perfect example why exercising caution in slippery conditions is crucial, especially when driving a truck.
The only positive thing we can take away from this incident is that the motorcycle rider came away with just minor injuries, according to the description of the video.
What wasn't minor though was the danger that he faced. Not to mention the scare both himself and the driver of the dashcam car (and his passenger) got - watching a truck flip onto its side and slide towards you is far from soothing.
Thankfully, the driver had time to back up and the truck's momentum was halted by the concrete barrier on the side of the road.
As for the rider, we can't think of anything he could have done to avoid being hit. Also, lunging off his motorcycle could have been a terrible idea at the time, not knowing how and at what angle that trailer would strike.
Note: Some readers might find this footage disturbing