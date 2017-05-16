Rolls-Royce Crafts Special-Edition Ghost And Wraith For South Korea

Korean automobiles keep getting more and more luxurious, but they're no match for Rolls Royce.
So with some of the world's biggest companies based there, Rolls-Royce sold a third more of its high-end vehicles in South Korea last year than it did before. And now it's unveiled a pair of bespoke creations specifically for the Asian country, each representing one of Korea's largest cities.
The Ghost Seoul Edition pays tribute to the capital with a color palette drawn from the national flag. The Andalusian White bodywork is offset by red and blue coachlines and wheel accents, accompanied by the silhouette of the landmark Namsan Seoul Tower. The theme continues inside with white, red, and blue accents standing out from the black leather and piano black veneer dashboard and rear picnic tables.
The Wraith fastback, meanwhile, draws its inspiration from the coastal city of Busan, with Royal Blue paint, pink coachline, and an illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The grey leather interior is similarly accented in blue and pink, and like the Seoul Ghost features the marque's signature Starlight Headliner, Bespoke Audio system, Double-R headrest embroidery.
The special pair were unveiled at the British embassy in Seoul and will be available to order from at the Rolls-Royce Studio in Incheon – the first of its kind to open outside of the marque's home base at Goodwood in the UK.