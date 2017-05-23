Rolls-Royce Dawn Mayfair Edition Features A Unique Copper Dashboard

With so many personalization options and such (relatively) low production, there's really no need for any two Rolls-Royces to leave the factory the same. But some examples distinguish themselves above and beyond the rest. Like this latest special take on the Dawn.
Called the Mayfair Edition, it was commissioned from Rolls-Royce Bespoke by H.R. Owen – one of England's preeminent car dealers and the owner of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, which may not be the largest Rolls showroom in the world, but is certainly among the oldest and most prestigious.
The Mayfair Edition is starts with the marque's latest drophead coupe and applies a special Berwick Bronze paint scheme, a white leather interior, a rather stunning copper dashboard, copper speaker grilles, and treadplates that read “Special Commission – Mayfair Edition One of One.”
Designed by the dealership's staff, the Mayfair Edition draws its inspiration from the realm of horology. It's the only one of its kind, and is offered by the dealership at Berkley Square. But we're sure that the folks in Goodwood would be glad to cook one up to your own specifications, whatever those might entail.