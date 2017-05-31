Saab Returns Through NEVS’ New Electric 9-3 Concept

NEVS dropped the first images of the reborn 9-3 Series, which is now powered by an all-electric powertrain.
National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) announced the launching of a new car-sharing and ride hailing program in collaboration with Tianjin Binhai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area.
The program will run in Chinese metropolis Tianjin, a city with a population of 15 million, with users to get access to the company’s new 9-3 EV series. NEVS will provide both the vehicles and the mobility services.
As for the cars, NEVS is planning to launch two models, a classic four-door saloon and the 9-3X EV which is a jacked-up wagon version of the latter.
NEVS hasn’t revealed any powertrain details yet, apart from claiming a 186-mile driving range from a full charge (300km). The company says that the new models will offer a high-tech experience, featuring things like WiFi-hotspot, over-the-air software updates, and battery management via smartphone.
The new NEVS 9-3 models will also come with the so-called “Always Clean Air Cabin” filter which is said to be 99 percent efficient and takes less than a minute to reduce hazardous particle levels.
“We are excited by this great opportunity to develop smart, sustainable mobility solutions together with a progressive city as Tianjin, and develop them in full scale with real people in real life situations, with the vision to create a future integrated urban mobility solution”, says Mattias Bergman, President at NEVS.
The company says that there are already more than 150,000 new 9-3 EVs ordered from different Chinese companies, with the cars set for a 2018 launch locally.
NEVS will display for the first time a concept of the new 9-3 EV range at the CES Asia in Shanghai on June 7th.