Saleen Delivers Hot 730HP Mustang Police Car To Riverside PD

Drivers in Riverside, California might want to keep an eye on their speedometer as Saleen Automotive has delivered a special edition Mustang Police Car to the Riverside Police Officers' Association.
Personally delivered by CEO Steve Saleen, the police car is apparently based on the Saleen 302 Black Label and features a traditional black and white livery with Riverside Police graphics. Given its role as a police car, Saleen also installed a siren and external speakers.
The company didn't have much to say about the interior but confirmed it has Saleen gauges and the "necessary police equipment." The cabin also features LED police lights so they don't affect the car's aerodynamics.
A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine resides under the hood and produces 730 hp (740 PS) and 600 lb-ft (812 Nm) of torque. Besides the upgraded engine, the car has a fully revised suspension and a high-performance braking system.
According to Saleen, "This is one of the fastest police vehicles ever built. If you are attempting to elude the police in the Riverside Department's jurisdiction, beware; your chances of getting away are quite slim."
The car will be driven by specially trained officers and it will be used for a variety of different purposes including engaging with the community and bringing attention to fallen heroes in support of the Police Officers' Assistance Fund.