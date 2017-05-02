Samsung Gets Approval To Test Autonomous Cars In South Korea

Samsung is the latest technology company dabbling in the world of autonomous vehicles and has been granted approval to test self-driving cars on the streets of South Korea.
According to The Korea Herald, Samsung was given the go-ahead by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and intends develop a number of sensors and computer modules with artificial intelligence and deep-learning technologies.
Very few details about Samsung’s first self-driving prototype are known but local media says that it is a Hyundai that has been equipped with cameras and sensors from Samsung Electronics.
As with Apple, Samsung doesn’t intend on launching a standalone autonomous vehicle and will instead just develop the technologies needed to bring self-driving vehicles to the masses.