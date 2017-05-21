San Marino Blue BMW M3 Mixes It Up With Carbon Fiber And Akrapovic Bits

If you're of the mindset that any BMW M3 looks better with carbon fiber, this particular San Marino Blue example should be your cup of tea.
Spotted at BMW's Abu Dhabi dealership, this M3 is wearing the M Performance body kit, consisting of a carbon fiber boot lid spoiler, mirror covers and front spoiler, plus carbon fiber on the gear selector, center console, handbrake lever and the M Performance steering wheel.
Other custom bits include the metal pedal set and the Akrapovic exhaust system, which adds a bit more resonance to the M3's punchy twin-turbo straight six engine.
We're also impressed with the dual-tone, silver and blue wheels, as we are with the part-red leather interior, adding some more style to an overly sporty appearance.
This spec actually reminds us a lot of this Tanzanite Blue M3 from BMW Individual. Their interiors are almost identical.