Satin Lime Green BMW M3 Strikes A Pose With Bronze Wheels

In a world where extreme sports cars, supercars and hypercars seem to be flooding the streets, it’s hard for vehicles like the BMW M3 to stand out like they once used to.
However, with an eye-catching wrap and a set of seriously sexy wheels, the owner of this M3 has managed to solve that little issue.
The wrap that adorns the car is dubbed Satin Lime Green Chrome and just as the name suggests, it has a satin finish yet shimmers under the sun in a way that most satin and matte finishes simply can’t replicate. It’s certainly not to everyone’s taste but there’s no doubt that it makes the performance sedan unique.
A custom set of wheels have also been fitted to complement the wrap. The shoes come from Velos Designwerks and measure 20x10 at the front and 20x12 at the rear and really attract the eye thanks to the Death Bronze finish.
If you saw this M3 on the street, would you be impressed or would you feel sick?