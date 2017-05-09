Saudi Dealership Has All Four Of Ferrari's Flagship Supercars In Stock

Want to get your hands on one of Ferrari's top-of-the-line supercars? Good luck, because the factory in Maranello traditionally makes fewer than it thinks there's demand for, just to keep it exclusive, and the process for acquiring one is notoriously difficult.
Fortunately you can skip all of that by buying one from an independent dealership that keeps 'em in stock, if you can find one. And this dealership doesn't just have one or two. It has all four.
That dealership is the Seven Car Lounge – located not in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, but the nearby Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh. On hand it has a 1992 Ferrari F40 (with 7,581 miles on the clock), a '96 F50 (8,016 miles), and a 2004 Enzo (only 280 miles) – all in red – plus a rare yellow 2015 LaFerrari, just for good measure. All that's missing is a 288 GTO.
Prices on each are disclosed only by request from interested parties, but you can bet they don't come cheap by any stretch of the imagination. Buy all four and they might be convinced to throw in the F1 mockup hanging on the wall for free.
Among the other Prancing Horses it has in stock are a 550 Barchetta, an F12 Berlinetta, and a 488 GTB. Not into Ferraris? It also has a unique McLaren 675LT, a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, a Mercedes SLR McLaren 722 S Roadster, a new Mercedes-AMG GT S, a pair of Porsche 918 Spyders, and a Pagani Zonda Tricolore (one of only three made).
It's enough to go quietly mad over... if only we had the cash on hand (and the inclination to go to Saudi Arabia).