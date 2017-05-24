Say Happy 40th To Smokey And The Bandit With This Special Trans Am

This week, as our friends at Motor1 point out, marks the 40th anniversary of the cult classic Smokey and the Bandit – a film packed with car action as good as you're likely to find on the big screen or small. And we can't think of a better way to celebrate than with this very special Trans Am.
Coming up for auction next month is a rare 1980 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Smokey and the Bandit Edition. Released to coincide with the theatrical debut of the second film in the trilogy, the vintage pony car is all decked out in black and gold – just like the one in the movie.
That means black paint and a gold Screaming Chicken on the hood, as well as gold wheels, piping, and badges. The interior is done up in camel-colored cloth, with a 4.9-liter turbocharged V8 under the hood mated (sadly) to a three-speed automatic transmission.
One of only 3,444 such examples made, VIN 2W87TAL116376 has been carefully tended to. It has some 70,000 miles on the odometer, but it had its engine completely rebuilt in 2005, and was subject to a complete body-off restoration inside and out.
It's slated to cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson's Northeast auction in Connecticut next month, where it's listed with no reserve price. So Burt Reynolds fans had better comb their mustaches and pack their bags.