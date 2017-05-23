Scary Multiple Car Accident Captured On Dashcam In Russia

A violent multi-car accident occurred last month in Russia, where one vehicle's brake failure led to 14 total vehicles getting damaged.
The dashcam footage provides us with a first-person view of what one driver saw as that truck smashed not just into his car, but also into a bus with 23 passengers on board.
According to the video's description, the truck crashed into the bus, and then collided with 12 more cars. In total, four people were injured, but all the children on board the bus were thankfully unharmed.
The crash takes place at around the 27-second mark, right towards the end of the clip, and as the vehicle is hit from behind, it gets spun around as we get a close-up view of the incoming truck.
If you look close in those final moments, you'll see the truck dragging along that previously mentioned bus as well.