SCG003S Primed To Beat The Lamborghini Huracan Performante's Ring Record

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed its upcoming road car has the potential to set a new Nürburgring lap record for production vehicles.
In a press statement, Jim Glickenhaus says two SCG003C race cars will compete in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring later this month and one of them set the fastest lap during the last six hour qualifying race. This is where things get interesting as Glickenhaus has been examining the onboard video shot during the race and has compared it to record breaking attempts from the Porsche 918 Spyder and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
The SCG003C completed the Nordschleife is approximately 6 minutes and 40 seconds which easily beats the time posted by the current champion, the Huracan Performante. Glickenhaus points out the time was completed in traffic with 100 kg (220 lbs) of ballast as well as a race restricted output of around 500 hp (507 PS). The SCG003S road car won't have any of these factors going against it and the model will produce more than 200 hp (203 PS) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque more than the race car.
Glickenhaus went on to say "We do believe that the road legal version of our race car will be a lot closer to our race car than other road legal versions of other manufacturers GT3's." This should mean the two models will likely offer similar performance on the Nordschleife.
While Glickenhaus seems optimistic, he believes all road going record attempts "should require real road legal tires that anyone can buy and that can drive a reasonable distance to The Ring at a ride height that can manage real roads."